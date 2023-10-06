iD Fresh Food has launched a new product called Twist and Spread Butterstick, designed to simplify the process of spreading butter, making it cleaner and more convenient for storage. The product has been launched in all major key markets and is priced at ₹69 (50 gm).

Inspired by the glue stick design, the product comes in such a form that it softens quickly at room temperature and can be refilled. As the company’s product portfolio continues to expand steadily, iD Fresh is targeting a revenue of ₹700 crore in FY 23–24.

“We have always taken our consumer feedback seriously, and based on that, we were keen to try something new for the Indian market. The new product is a labour of love, and I’m excited to see how our consumers respond to it,” said PC Musthafa, CEO and co-founder of iD Fresh Food.

Last year, it raised ₹507 crore in the Series D round of funding. The round was led by NewQuest Capital Partners, a global private equity firm focused on the Asia-Pacific region, along with the existing investor, Premji Invest. In terms of its market, the company caters to over 45 cities across 30,000 retail stores in India, the UAE, and the US.

The Bengaluru-based brand’s range of products includes Idly and Dosa Batter, Rice Rava Idly Batter, Malabar Parota, Wheat Parota, Sandwich White Bread and Wheat Bread, Home Style Wheat Paratha, Wheat Chapati, Soft and Creamy Paneer, Creamy Thick Curd, ‘Squeeze and Fry’ Vada Batter, and customised blends of Instant Filter Coffee Liquid and Instant Coffee Powder.

