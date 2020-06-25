Eat your dosa now and pay later

iD Fresh Foods, one of the country’s largest ready-to-cook fresh food brands, has adopted the ‘buy now, pay later’ concept to serve Covid-19-hit customers and salvage sales amid the lockdown.

The company, in coordination with representatives of over 350 resident welfare associations, is supplying fresh and healthy products to residents locked at home due to the current situation. If the customers are short of money or decide to pay later, iD will not follow up on payment, and repose complete trust on customers to make the payment later, said the company.

Currently, iD delivers its flagship idly and dosa batter, along with whole wheat parota, malabar parota, paneer and filter coffee, to close to 9,000 households spread across 350 apartments in Mumbai, through the Trust Shop route.

Musthafa PC, co-founder and CEO, iD Fresh Food, said the company decided to reach customers directly, especially those living in gated communities without a grocery store or shopping complexes. “Over 90 per cent of our customers have made the payment online within a day,” said Musthafa.

Trust Shop 2.0

The company first launched the Trust Shop model in 2016, wherein customers could take products from unmanned iD chillers at 37 apartments across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad. iD trusted customers to drop off the money in a cash box attached to the chiller. The response was phenomenal then, with 90-95 per cent returns in some of the stores.

Buoyed by the overwhelming response in such a short period of time, the company has expanded the initiative to Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Pavan Kumar BVS, Chief Business Officer, iD Fresh Food, said while sales were a big challenge during the early days of the lockdown, solutions came in the form of customer-focussed technology.