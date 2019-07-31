IEX profit falls to ₹40 cr in Q1

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) has reported a 5.5 per per cent fall in net profit to ₹39.59 crore for Q1 FY20, against ₹41.89 crore in the previous year period. This was largely on account of lower volumes traded on the electricity exchange.

Revenue fell 6.1 per cent to ₹69.66 crore (₹74.19 crore).