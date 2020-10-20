Companies

IEX Q2 profit falls 9 per cent to Rs 44 cr

PTI | Updated on October 20, 2020 Published on October 20, 2020

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Tuesday reported 9 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 44.33 crore for September quarter 2020-21.

It logged a profit of Rs 48.82 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the quarter was Rs 78.71 crore compared to Rs 78.72 crore in the same period last year.

About the impact of COVID-19, it said the present situation did not materially impact the financial results.

However, it said the actual impact of COVID-19 on the results may differ from that estimated due to unforeseen circumstances and the Group will continue to closely monitor any material changes to future economic conditions.

The Parliament has approved the Code on Social Security, 2020 which would impact the contributions by the Group towards provident fund and gratuity, the company said.

The effective date from which the changes are applicable is yet to be notified and the rules are yet to be framed. The Group will carry out an evaluation of the impact and record the same in the financial results in the period in which the Code becomes effective and the related rules are published, it added.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 20, 2020
Quarterly Results
energy (market and exchange)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.