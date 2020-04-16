If States say yes, e-commerce players can sell all goods

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
From next week, e-commerce companies are free to deliver all goods, including those not marked essential, provided they get the necessary permits from State government authorities, top officials have said.
Brick-and-mortar retailers, however, argue that allowing e-retailers to sell all products while restricting the others to essential items is an unfair arrangement, and have made a case for allowing all retail shops to home-deliver all items.
“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has identified e-commerce as a commercial establishment that will be allowed to function in the lockdown period, now extended till May 3,” an official involved in the framing of the guidelines told BusinessLine. “It is implied that they can deal in all items. The Centre does not have to list every product. Of course, necessary permits from State governments will be required — they can also implement stricter norms.”
Each State is expected to shortly issue its own notifications following the MHA’s revised guidelines.
Some of the leading e-commerce players are already readying their warehouses and staff to begin delivering products beyond staples, food and hygiene.
“We are evaluating the guidelines and have sought clarifications from authorities on its implementation,” said an Amazon India spokesperson. “The resumption of economic activity from April 20...would depend on unhindered availability of labour that is critical to deliver essential products to people across the country and ensure they can stay home safely.”
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), however, has taken up cudgels on behalf of other retailers. It has written to Home Minister Amit Shah and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, pointing out that it will be “highly unfair” to allow e-commerce players to deliver all goods while not allowing their brick-and-mortar peers to do so.
The Retailers Association of India, too, has asked the government to allow all forms of home delivery across retailers. “Allowing this for all retailers, and not just e-commerce players, will facilitate the availability of all the goods at the doorsteps of customers,” it said.
Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd, which sells Thomson-branded TVs exclusively online, said: “We will need to see how States implement the e-commerce guidelines in the coming days.”
Already, Rajasthan and Maharashtra have issued clarifications saying they will allow the delivery of all goods, said a senior executive with a leading e-commerce company. “In the run-up to April 20, we expect other States also to issue their own guidelines,” the executive added.
“We are already speaking to brands and our merchant partners so that they can go live with all categories on Paytm Mall,” said Paytm Mall’s Senior Vice-President, Srinivas Mothey. “There will be a massive demand for electronics and mobile phones and accessories as many of our consumers have been reaching out to us with queries.”
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...