IGL Q4 net falls 2% sequentially

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Friday reported a 1.8 per cent sequential decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter at ₹375 crore. Total income rose 7 per cent quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,738 crore.
On a year-on-year basis, profit for the fourth quarter grew 29 per cent. For the fiscal year 2020-21, profit declined by 6 per cent to ₹1,173 crore, while annual revenue fell 24 per cent to ₹5,554 crore.
The firm’s CNG segment reported a 22 per cent decline in sales to ₹1,357 crore for 2020-21. PNG sales fell 13 per cent to ₹1,478 crore.
Operations were heavily impacted by the nationwide lockdowns leading to highly restricted mobility on the roads, IGL said in a statement.
The company board recommended a dividend of ₹3.6 per share for 2020-21, it added.
