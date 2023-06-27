Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), on Tuesday, announced the signing of Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa, its newest addition to the luxurious Taj portfolio in Raichak, West Bengal.

According to Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, the introduction of Taj Ganga Kutir Resort & Spa at Raichak will extend the company’s presence in the State and leverage the region’s thriving commercial and tourism prospects and it will also complement its existing hotels in Kolkata and Darjeeling.

This collaboration further strengthens the company’s long-standing association with the Ambuja Neotia Group, with this being the seventh hotel venture together.

Set against the backdrop of the Ganges River, Taj Ganga Kutir Resort has 155 and over 70,000 sq ft of banqueting space.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have ten hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, and Ginger brands across West Bengal, including five under development.