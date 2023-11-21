Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), the largest hospitality company, has announced the signing of a new Vivanta hotel in Aluva.

Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, “IHCL’s brand Vivanta debuts in Kochi with this signing. This will be our seventh hotel in the city – a testament to the city’s importance. We are delighted to further strengthen our association with KM Abdul Latheef with a second hotel.”

The 95-keys hotel is strategically located at Aluva, a comfortable driving distance from the airport as well as leisure spots. The hotel will feature an all-day diner and bar, 4,500 sq ft banquet space, swimming pool, a gym and a spa.

KM Abdul Latheef, Managing Director, Hotel Pearl Dunes Pvt Ltd.said, “We are happy to work once again with IHCL, India’s hospitality leaders. This hotel will offer guests a flavor of the stylish

Vivanta brand in Kochi

Kochi is the financial, commercial and cultural capital of Kerala. It ranks first in the total number of international and domestic tourist arrivals in Kerala and is the gateway to other popular leisure destinations.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 18hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger brands across Kerala including5 under development.