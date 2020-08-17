IHCL inks pact with Tata Power arm for solar energy

Indian Hotels Company Limited has signed a solar energy Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with TP Kirnali Solar Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power. By signing this PPA, IHCL hotels in Mumbai, which include Taj Mahal Palace, Taj Lands End and Taj Wellington Mews, will get approximately 60 per cent energy from green sources and will reduce nearly 22.9 million kg of CO2 emissions on an annual basis, the company said. This PPA is valid for 25 years.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “This initiative is in line with the company’s focus on adopting sustainable and cost-efficient business practices while leveraging group-wide synergies and competencies.”

The agreement further strengthens the Tata Group’s firm commitment towards conserving natural resources for future generations. Through this initiative, IHCL hotels in Mumbai will be able to reduce nearly 22.9 million kg of CO2 emissions on an annual basis, which translates to a carbon reduction equivalent of approximately 7,200 cars off the road.

Praveer Sinha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power, said, “We are glad to collaborate with IHCL to reduce their carbon footprint and reaffirm the Tata Group’s commitment for sustainability. Presently, the association is limited to IHCL properties in Mumbai, and we look forward to working closely with them for covering all their facilities across India.”