IHG plans to grow luxury portfolio in India

Winning nurses’ commitment in the Indian healthcare system
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
Global hospitality chain InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG), which has majority of its hotels in India in the mid-scale category, is planning to push its upper and luxury segment as well in the days to come, said a company official.
“For the last couple of years, the core of IHG has been Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express and that will remain the same in future too. However, this is not all what we are. The company also has brands such as Crowne Plaza and Intercontinental which are into luxury and upper segment,” Sudeep Jain, Vice-President, South West Asia, IHG, told BusinessLine.
So, the core is going to remain in the mid-scale but there is a strategic mindset to grow the business in the luxury and upper scale vertical too, he added.
Currently, the UK-headquartered company operates four brands in India: Intercontinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express.
Around 36 hotels of IHG are operating in India under different brands. However, the company is planning to double its growth in terms of number of hotels in the next five years.
“We are working to double the number of hotels in a span of 3-5 years. This will comprise all the brands; however, 60-65 per cent would be in Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express,” said Jain.
In the beginning of this year, IHG has acquired Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas for $300 million in cash from Pegasus Capital Advisors. It included acquisition all of Six Senses’ brands and operating companies and does not include any real estate assets.
In 2017, IHG has joined hands with Gurugram-based hotel investment firm SAMHI for a deal to re-brand 14 hotels across 2,000 rooms (operating and under construction) for the Holiday Inn Express brand.
Motivation, morale and retention of nurses have emerged as issues of significant concern for healthcare ...
The Android 10 has some sweet features. Here’s a look.
In equity investments, 5-7 years is long term, says A Balasubramanian
The fund has outperformed its benchmark over one- , three- and five-year periods
From an energy-focussed giant to an energy-plus-consumer business play — the company has undergone a major ...
The Sensex and the Nifty moved sideways last week and could remain range-bound
Stand-up comedy is big business in India, mostly centred in the entertainment capital Mumbai. It is Bengaluru, ...
It’s the 149th birth anniversary of Maria Tecla Artemisia Montessori, an Italian educator after whom the ...
This weekend, I run off to Kerala with my niece from Chennai. We arrive in Coimbatore at 3.15pm, are met by a ...
The courage to break tradition, combined with her love for all things Barmeri, has put the arc lights on the ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Rising fraud has led to the loss of ad dollars and compromised brand safety
BARC’s self-service portal A lot of advertising decisions in India are made basis data provided by audience ...
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...