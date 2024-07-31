IIMA Ventures has launched the Venture Investing Accelerator to help aspiring investors develop the skills and knowledge necessary to understand and implement venture investing as an asset class. This program is designed for those looking to navigate venture investing through family offices, micro VCs, or corporate venture offices.

The goal of the Accelerator program is to support novice investors to shorten their learning curve and contribute to a thriving and robust startup ecosystem in the country, claims the company.

For participants aiming to become angel investors, the program will cover topics such as deal scouting, deal structuring, due diligence, term sheet drafting, establishing monitoring mechanisms, and preparing for exits.

“By leveraging the extensive experience and resources of IIMA Ventures, we aim to create a new generation of savvy investors who can navigate the complexities of early-stage investing and drive meaningful impact in the startup ecosystem,” said Supriya Sharma, IIMA Ventures.

The Venture Investing Accelerator includes a 3-Day Bootcamp on the IIMA Campus, scheduled for August 8-10, 2024.

IIMA Ventures, an institutional investor for early-stage startups in India has made over 350 equity investments over the past 15 years, with an active portfolio of over 100 companies across the pre-seed, seed, and early-growth stages.

