IKEA to open first store in Bengaluru on June 22

IKEA India (part of the Ingka Group), a Swedish home furnishings retailer, has announced that it will open its doors to its store in Bengaluru, located at Nagasandra, on June 22.

The large-format store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station, which will support the commute, making the store accessible for the people of Bengaluru. The countdown has started with the unveiling of the distinctive IKEA wordmark installation at the store as part of the brand’s visual identity.

Spread over 12.2 acres, the 460,000 sq ft store will feature over 7,000 home furnishing IKEA products along with home sets to instill ideas to decorate homes. The store will also house a children’s play area ‘Småland’ along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies.

IKEA India has also announced Anje Heim as the market manager for the Karnataka market. Heim said, “Our unique and affordable IKEA range will cater to the wants and needs of the whole family because there is something for everyone at IKEA. We are excited to welcome the many people of Bengaluru to our upcoming store. ”

The store will provide services such as remote planning and personal shopping. Click and collect will also be available at the store. IKEA started its e-commerce journey in Bengaluru, with a shopping website and an app in 2021.