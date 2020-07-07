IL&FS case: SEBI can increase penalties imposed on India Ratings, rules SAT

Lambo’s new roadster is sold out even before launch
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has ruled in favour of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) enhancing penalties on credit rating agency India Ratings in the case of Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS), as per reports.
The tribunal, in a hearing of the petition filed by India Ratings Ltd against a second show-cause notice issued by SEBI, had ruled that it had powers to enhance the penalty for the credit rating agency, LiveMint reported.
SEBI in December had slapped a ₹25 lakh on credit rating agencies India Ratings and Research Pvt Ltd, ICRA and CARE Ratings for the IL&FS case.
The fine was levied for lack of "due diligence" in credit ratings to non-convertible debentures of IL&FS, said previous reports.
SEBI had issued a fresh notice on January 28 under Section 15-I (3) of SEBI Act, Section 15(I). As per this notice, the board can examine the record of these proceedings. It can then increase the penalty if it deems the ₹25 lakh inadequate.
India Ratings had appealed to the SAT against SEBI's ability to enhance penalties. However, SAT ruled that the securities board can do so if it deems the earlier penalty insufficient.
"We are prima facie of the opinion that SEBI has the power to initiate proceedings under Section 15-I(3) of the SEBI Act," said SAT, as quoted by LiveMint.
SEBI has four weeks to reply to the petition. The matter will now be taken up on August 20 for either admission or disposal, it said.
The Raging Bull’s limited edition Sián open top is a summer blockbuster hybrid built around its V12 engine
New all-electric SUV coupe to be launched in 2021; this will be the 7th EV from the German luxury brand
The Head of Pininfarina, the Italian car design company, dwells upon new design dynamics evolving beyond the ...
This nicely designed laptop-tablet hybrid is for those who want to work on the go and don’t need heavyweight ...
The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of health insurance across all ages of the ...
Subscribers need to get in touch with their bank for modalities of paying pending subscriptionTo help ensure ...
You can recover unclaimed securities from a company within seven years of investment, and after that, from ...
I am an NRI and would like to start investing in stocks (long-term) through an NRO account. How would I go ...
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...