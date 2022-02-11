IMPAL posts ₹12 crore standalone PAT in Q3

India Motor Parts & Accessories, a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a drop in its standalone profit after tax at ₹12 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to ₹15 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from operations grew 9 per cent to ₹177 crore when compared with ₹163 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Profit before tax was lower at ₹16 crore as compared to ₹20 crore.

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax stood at ₹13 crore as against ₹17 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations was higher at ₹183 crore as compared to ₹167 crore, an increase of 9 per cent. Profit before tax stood at ₹17 crore as against ₹20.5 crore.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, the company’s standalone PAT was higher at ₹37 crore as compared to ₹32 crore in the same period the previous year. Revenue from operations went up 28 per cent at ₹456 crore when compared with ₹357 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT stood at ₹39 crore when compared with ₹33 crore during the nine months of the previous fiscal. Revenue was higher at ₹469 crore as compared to ₹367 crore.