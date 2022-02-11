IMPAL posts ₹12 crore standalone PAT in Q3

India Motor Parts & Accessories, a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a drop in its standalone profit after tax at ₹12 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to ₹15 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Its revenue from operations grew 9 per cent to ₹177 crore when compared with ₹163 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Profit before tax was lower at ₹16 crore as compared to ₹20 crore.
On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax stood at ₹13 crore as against ₹17 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations was higher at ₹183 crore as compared to ₹167 crore, an increase of 9 per cent. Profit before tax stood at ₹17 crore as against ₹20.5 crore.
For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, the company’s standalone PAT was higher at ₹37 crore as compared to ₹32 crore in the same period the previous year. Revenue from operations went up 28 per cent at ₹456 crore when compared with ₹357 crore in the year-ago period.
On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT stood at ₹39 crore when compared with ₹33 crore during the nine months of the previous fiscal. Revenue was higher at ₹469 crore as compared to ₹367 crore.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.