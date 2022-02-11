hamburger

Companies

IMPAL posts ₹12 crore standalone PAT in Q3

Our Bureau | Chennai, February 11 | Updated on: Feb 11, 2022
image caption

Wooden signpost with two arrows and black words on them. | Photo Credit: 3D_generator

Revenue from operations grew 9 per cent

India Motor Parts & Accessories, a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a drop in its standalone profit after tax at ₹12 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as compared to ₹15 crore in the year-ago quarter. 

Its revenue from operations grew 9 per cent to ₹177 crore when compared with ₹163 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Profit before tax was lower at ₹16 crore as compared to ₹20 crore. 

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax stood at ₹13 crore as against ₹17 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations was higher at ₹183 crore as compared to ₹167 crore, an increase of 9 per cent. Profit before tax stood at ₹17 crore as against ₹20.5 crore. 

For the nine months ended December 31, 2021, the company’s standalone PAT was higher at ₹37 crore as compared to ₹32 crore in the same period the previous year. Revenue from operations went up 28 per cent at ₹456 crore when compared with ₹357 crore in the year-ago period.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT stood at ₹39 crore when compared with ₹33 crore during the nine months of the previous fiscal. Revenue was higher at ₹469 crore as compared to ₹367 crore. 

Published on February 11, 2022
India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you