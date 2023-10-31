India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd (IMPAL), a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a flat standalone profit after tax at ₹20.73 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 (when compared with ₹20.17 crore in the year-ago quarter).

Its total income grew to ₹189 crore when compared with ₹183 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Profit before tax stood at ₹25 crore as against ₹19 crore.

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax stood at ₹21.06 crore as against ₹21.40 crore in Q2 of the previous fiscal. Total income was higher at ₹194 crore as compared to ₹187 crore.

For the half year ended September 30, 2023, the company’s standalone PAT was higher at ₹38.29 crore when compared with ₹34 crore in H1 of the previous fiscal. Total income grew 5 per cent at ₹386 crore when compared with ₹368 crore in the same period the previous year.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s PAT stood at ₹39 crore for the first half year of this fiscal when compared with the PAT of ₹37 crore in the same period the previous year. Total income stood at ₹395 crore as compared to ₹378 crore.

Srinivasan Ravindran (71) and Srinivas Acharya (69) were appointed as Additional Directors, to function as Independent Directors on the Board, for a term of 5 consecutive years with effect from October 30, 2023, subject to the approval of the shareholders.