India Motor Parts & Accessories, part of TS Santhanam Group Ltd (a faction of the TVS Group of Companies) and engaged in the retailing of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a standalone profit after tax of ₹13 crore for Q3 FY23, compared with ₹12 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue from operations grew 5 per cent to ₹186 crore (₹177 crore) and profit before tax stood at ₹18 crore (₹16 crore).

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax was flat at about ₹13 crore . and revenue was higher at ₹191 crore (₹183 crore), an increase of 4 per cent.

For 9MFY23, the company’s standalone PAT was higher at ₹48 crore (₹37 crore). Revenue went up 19 per cent at ₹541 crore (₹456 crore).

On a consolidated basis, PAT stood at ₹50 crore (₹39 crore) and revenue was higher at ₹556 crore (₹469 crore).