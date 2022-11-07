India Motor Parts & Accessories, a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a 36 per cent rise in its standalone profit after tax at ₹20.17 crore for Q2 FY23 compared with ₹14.82 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its total income grew to ₹183 crore (₹168 crore) and profit before tax stood at ₹25 crore (₹19 crore).

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax stood at ₹21 crore (₹15 crore), an increase of 40 per cent. Total income was higher at ₹187 crore (₹172 crore).

For H1 FY23, the company’s standalone PAT was higher at ₹34 crore (₹25 crore), an increase of 36 per cent. Total income grew 29 per cent to ₹368 crore (₹286 crore). The company’s consolidated PAT came in at ₹37 crore for H1 (₹25 crore) and total income at ₹378 crore (₹294 crore).