Companies

IMPAL’s Q3 consolidated profit jumps 60%

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 12, 2021 Published on February 12, 2021

Assembly line of TVS Motor company two wheeler plant in Hosur (File Photo)

India Motor Parts & Accessories is a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories,

India Motor Parts & Accessories (IMPAL), a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a 60 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter at ₹16.85 crore compared to ₹10.51 crore for the same quarter previous year.

Profit before tax stood at ₹20.5 crore (₹13.81 crore), while consolidated total revenue grew by 16.22 per cent to ₹172 crore (₹148 crore).

Standalone PAT increased by 48 per cent to ₹15.25 crore (₹10.28 crore), while standalone revenue from operations grew 17 per cent during the comparable period to ₹163 crore. (₹139 crore).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 12, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.