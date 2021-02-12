IMPAL’s Q3 consolidated profit jumps 60%

India Motor Parts & Accessories (IMPAL), a TVS Group company engaged in the distribution of automobile parts and accessories, has reported a 60 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the third quarter at ₹16.85 crore compared to ₹10.51 crore for the same quarter previous year.

Profit before tax stood at ₹20.5 crore (₹13.81 crore), while consolidated total revenue grew by 16.22 per cent to ₹172 crore (₹148 crore).

Standalone PAT increased by 48 per cent to ₹15.25 crore (₹10.28 crore), while standalone revenue from operations grew 17 per cent during the comparable period to ₹163 crore. (₹139 crore).