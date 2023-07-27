India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd (IMPAL), part of TS Santhanam Group (a faction of the larger TVS Group of Companies), has reported a 23 per cent increase in its profit after tax to ₹18 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, when compared with ₹14 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Its revenue from operations for the June 2023 quarter grew marginally (3.3 per cent) to ₹190 crore when compared with ₹184 crore in the June 2022 quarter.

On a consolidated basis, its profit after tax saw an increase of 15 per cent at ₹18 crore when compared with ₹16 crore in the same period a year ago. Revenue went up by 3 per cent to ₹195 crore when compared with ₹189 crore.

