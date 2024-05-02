Indegene Ltd, a digital-first, life sciences commercialisation company, will open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on Monday (May 6). The offer will close on May8. Anchor investor bidding date is Friday (May 3).

The price band of the offer has been fixed at ₹430-₹452. Bids can be made for a minimum of 33 equity shares and in multiples of 33 equity shares thereafter.

The offer includes a reservation of up to ₹12.5 crore for eligible employees and will have a discount of ₹30 a equity share.

The floor price is 215 times and the cap price is 226 times the face value of the equity shares.

The company plans to allocate the proceeds from the fresh issue toward several purposes, including funding the repayment/prepayment of debt owed by one of its significant subsidiaries, ILSL Holdings. Additionally, the funds will support the capital expenditure needs of the company and another key subsidiary, Indegene, along with financing general corporate objectives and inorganic growth initiatives.