India is amongst the top five growth markets for Radisson Hotel Group, said Elie Younis, Executive Vice President, Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group on Wednesday.

The Brussels, Belgium-based hospitality chain has been present in India for the past 25 years.Within the APAC and EMEA region, Radisson has over 1100+ hotels. In India, it has over 110 operating hotels across 64 locations.

“India is one of our top five growth markets globally and it is because we have 150 hotels in India. We are seeing exponential growth in the country rightnow. We see this continuing over the next five years as well because the economic indicators suggest that India will have the largest economic expansion compared to any other large economies in the world this year and probably next year. Besides this, the upcoming transformative infrastructural plans gives more access to various destinations through roads and airports and this obviously will enable and provoke the development of new hotels,” Younis said.

While announcing the signing of the hotel in Hyderabad, Younis said that India was an apt market for Radisson Collection. He said: “We waited two years to identify the correct partner, project and place for the launch. We have signed the hotel with an existing partner who has a hotel in Vizag. This hotel is a 300 key hotel which is a sizable investment. It is in the heart of Hyderabad.”

Globally, the Radisson Group has nine brands. The global portfolio is of nine brands of which Eight were already present in India. On Wednesday, it announced the inclusion of its ninth brand, Radisson Collection. Radisson Collections was launched in 2018, and now has 50 hotels globally.

Zubin Saxena, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group said, “We are proud to introduce our luxury lifestyle brand Radisson Collection in India. This signing comes at an opportune time for us as we complete 25 years of operation in the country.”