Indian company among 10 finalists in PepsiCo’s accelerator programme

Snacks and beverage major PepsiCo on Tuesday announced that 10 companies from around the world have been chosen for its fifth annual Greenhouse Accelerator. The mentor-guided programme supporting the acceleration of the latest innovators, seeks to transform the ways consumers eat, drink and live their lives.

India-based Biosustain Labs, which develops sustainable functional food products for consumers looking for specific health benefits, is among the ten finalists.

This year’s Greenhouse Accelerator programme looks outside the box in areas such as emerging science and technology that can help PepsiCo stay close to evolving consumer tastes and preferences, the company said in a statement. Each of the participating companies will receive $20,000 in grant funding and begin a six-month business programme designed to accelerate their growth through personalised mentorship.

“We’re excited to evolve our Greenhouse Accelerator programme to new areas, including cutting-edge science and technology. We have a lot to learn from this group and look forward to collaborating closely with these 10 innovators, who are changing the game through personalisation, emerging technologies, and unique services and ingredients,” said Daniel Grubbs, Managing Director, PepsiCo Ventures Group.