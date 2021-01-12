Indian company among 10 finalists in PepsiCo’s accelerator programme

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Snacks and beverage major PepsiCo on Tuesday announced that 10 companies from around the world have been chosen for its fifth annual Greenhouse Accelerator. The mentor-guided programme supporting the acceleration of the latest innovators, seeks to transform the ways consumers eat, drink and live their lives.
India-based Biosustain Labs, which develops sustainable functional food products for consumers looking for specific health benefits, is among the ten finalists.
This year’s Greenhouse Accelerator programme looks outside the box in areas such as emerging science and technology that can help PepsiCo stay close to evolving consumer tastes and preferences, the company said in a statement. Each of the participating companies will receive $20,000 in grant funding and begin a six-month business programme designed to accelerate their growth through personalised mentorship.
“We’re excited to evolve our Greenhouse Accelerator programme to new areas, including cutting-edge science and technology. We have a lot to learn from this group and look forward to collaborating closely with these 10 innovators, who are changing the game through personalisation, emerging technologies, and unique services and ingredients,” said Daniel Grubbs, Managing Director, PepsiCo Ventures Group.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Ensure that the investment thesis based on which you bought the IPO still holds good
Here are some yardstick for selecting auto component stocks
Those with a moderate risk appetite & an investment horizon of 3 years can consider the fund
Digital money-lending platforms may be hassle-free and convenient, but look before you leap
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
‘Now It’s Come to Distances’ examines the defining moments of the past year — the Shaheen Bagh protests, ...
Legal and regulatory uncertainties hang like a sword on an industry which earned ₹2,470 crore revenues in the ...
Sopan Deb’s journey towards personal catharsis is perhaps the most honest and straightforward look a man can ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...