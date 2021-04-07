Indian Hotel Company to roll out food trucks under Qmin brand

The answer is blowing in the wind
Ten months after launching gourmet food platform Qmin, Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) is rolling out the Qmin Food Truck as part of a plan to develop alternative revenue streams in the food and beverage segment.
“Taking the Qmin experience closer to the consumers, the brand will be launching the Qmin Food Truck soon. The concept will first launch in Mumbai, followed by other key cities. Servicing communities such as large neighbourhoods and business districts, the Qmin Food Truck will serve comfort foods and delicious small bites,” Jehangir H. Press, Commercial Director of Qmin, told BusinessLine.
Qmin app was launched in July last year by IHCL during the lockdown in a bid to home deliver dishes from signatures restaurants of the Taj group. Since its launch in Mumbai, Qmin has now expanded its presence in 14 cities.
“Cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru have shown the highest growth in orders as well as revenues. All cuisines are doing well and the introduction of new and exciting products and offerings like special festive menus have increased the frequency of usage amongst customers,” Press said.
Qmin recently launched a lifestyle gourmet store concept – Qmin Shop at President Hotel in Mumbai. With a variety of artisanal products, handpicked delicacies and a selection of coffees, Qmin Shop will soon be launching at other Taj group hotels in key cities such as Bengaluru and Delhi. IHCL is also evaluating opening stores in key stand-alone locations in Mumbai.
“As disruptive as Covid-19 has been for the hotel industry, it has given us an opportunity to reimagine our business. With the launch of Qmin, we were able to develop alternative revenue streams in the F & B segment. The platform is a growing business vertical for IHCL,” Press added.
He said at the moment, Qmin revenues are incremental in nature, but it will continue to be an important part of IHCL’s revenue stream. “Since its inception, Qmin has seen consistent growth. With the brand’s expansion across multiple cities in India, the platform is a growing business vertical for IHCL,” Press said.
