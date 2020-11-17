Indian Hotels Company launches food delivery app Qmin in Kochi

Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has launched its gourmet food delivery platform Qmin in Kochi. Qmin brings signature dishes of Taj Malabar Resort & Spa to customers.

Guests can order from three restaurants in Kochi – Riceboat, The Pavillion and Pepper.

Food delivery

Sibi Mathew, General Manager, Taj Malabar Resort & Spa said that there has been an increase in demand for safe food deliveries and the company is delighted to launch Qmin in Kochi, allowing it to bring its culinary expertise to guests in the comfort of their homes.

The digital menu includes signature dishes such as Prawns Ularthiyathu and Meenpollichathu from Riceboat, Dragon Chicken from The Pavillion and the all-time favourite Kashmiri Lamb Rogan Josh from Pepper.

Qmin offers a differentiated delivery experience with an enhanced focus on maintaining stringent protocols of safety and hygiene. This includes contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives in thoroughly sanitised vehicles. The packaging is eco-friendly utilising bio-degradable materials, and with customised insulation boxes to preserve the food whilst being delivered.

In Kochi, guests can call the dedicated toll-free number 1800 266 7646 to place their orders.