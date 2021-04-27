Indian Hotels opens Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
India Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the opening of Vivanta hotel in Thiruvananthapura. Located in the heart of the city, Vivanta will make it ideally suited for business and MICE (meeting-incentives- conference-exhibition) events, IHCL said.
With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in Kerala , including the two under-development properties, a spokesman for the company said here.
Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, that his company has had a long and enduring relationship with Kerala with its hotels spread across multiple destinations.
“We are delighted to open Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram in one of the most commercially important and vibrant leisure destinations of the State. The opening is in line with the company’s growth objective of being present in all State capitals of the country,” Chhatwal pointed out.
Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram has 108 rooms and is located a short distance away from the Government Secretariat and State Assembly buildings, the airport, the Technopark and the Padmanabhaswamy temple. The design of the hotel is modern and has a young and energetic vibe about it, the spokesman said.
All-day diner ‘Mynt’ offers a global menu while the specialty restaurant ‘Kardamom’ will be the city’s first South Indian fine-dining restaurant. ‘Swirl’ will offer some of the finest confectionery in town. The hotel also has some of the city’s most impressive conferencing facilities, including a rooftop open-air banqueting venue.
The rooms are elegantly appointed and include the signature Vivanta suite, which is the largest in the city, the spokesman said. Guests can enjoy stunning views of the city from the roof-top infinity swimming pool, which is another distinctive feature.
K Muraleedharan, Chairman and Managing Director, SFC Group and the Muralya Group, said that the Group is happy to partner with IHCL, South Asia’s largest and most iconic hospitality company. The company has played a very important role in putting Kerala on the global tourist map, he added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
It’s Sachin Tendulkar’s 49th birthday — a perfect occasion for a quiz on India’s cricket sensation
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...