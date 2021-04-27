Indian Hotels opens Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram

India Hotels Company (IHCL) has announced the opening of Vivanta hotel in Thiruvananthapura. Located in the heart of the city, Vivanta will make it ideally suited for business and MICE (meeting-incentives- conference-exhibition) events, IHCL said.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in Kerala , including the two under-development properties, a spokesman for the company said here.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL said, that his company has had a long and enduring relationship with Kerala with its hotels spread across multiple destinations.

Presence in all capital cities

“We are delighted to open Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram in one of the most commercially important and vibrant leisure destinations of the State. The opening is in line with the company’s growth objective of being present in all State capitals of the country,” Chhatwal pointed out.

Vivanta Thiruvananthapuram has 108 rooms and is located a short distance away from the Government Secretariat and State Assembly buildings, the airport, the Technopark and the Padmanabhaswamy temple. The design of the hotel is modern and has a young and energetic vibe about it, the spokesman said.

Signature Vivanta suite

All-day diner ‘Mynt’ offers a global menu while the specialty restaurant ‘Kardamom’ will be the city’s first South Indian fine-dining restaurant. ‘Swirl’ will offer some of the finest confectionery in town. The hotel also has some of the city’s most impressive conferencing facilities, including a rooftop open-air banqueting venue.

The rooms are elegantly appointed and include the signature Vivanta suite, which is the largest in the city, the spokesman said. Guests can enjoy stunning views of the city from the roof-top infinity swimming pool, which is another distinctive feature.

K Muraleedharan, Chairman and Managing Director, SFC Group and the Muralya Group, said that the Group is happy to partner with IHCL, South Asia’s largest and most iconic hospitality company. The company has played a very important role in putting Kerala on the global tourist map, he added.