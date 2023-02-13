New Delhi, February 14 Indian Oil Corp Ltd in association with businessline is organising the fifth businessline Campus Connect Lecture series at IIT Mandi on February 15.

In all, seven lectures are to be organised across different educational institutes of north India.

The purpose of the initiative is to provide college students with a campus interface to the corporate world.

The topic for the fifth lecture will be on ‘Career Management’ with Kamal Stephen, Director - Early Career Talent Attraction, SAP Labs, being the keynote speaker at the event.

Other speakers include Prof Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, and AP Singh, Divisional Head, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd Shimla Division.

Some 300-odd students are expected to be in attendance.

