India’s crude oil production declines in June

India’s crude oil production during June 2022 was 2.4 million tonnes, which is 3 per cent lower than target for the month and 1.7 per cent lower than the production in June last year.

Cumulatively, the output during April-June 2022 stood at 7.5 mt, which is just 1 per cent lower than target for the period, but higher marginally by 0.62 per cent than production during the corresponding period of last year.

On reasons behind the decline in production, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) said it was due to lower production by ONGC and Oil India (OIL).

Crude oil production by ONGC in the nomination block during June 2022 was 1.6 mt, which is 1.11 per cent lower than target of the month and 0.21 per cent higher when compared with production of June 2021. Production is mainly lower due to lower condensate generation in Bassein and Tapti Daman area.

Crude oil production by OIL in the nomination block during June 2022 was 2.57 lakh tonnes (lt), which is 6.39 per cent lower than the target of the month but 4.32 per cent higher when compared with production of June, 2021. Reasons for shortfall in production were less than planned contribution from work-over wells and loss due to miscreant activities in the Main Producing Area (MPA).

Refining

The crude oil processing by refineries during June 2022 stood at 21.57 TMT, which is 9.62 per cent higher than target for the month and 17.27 per cent higher than the June 2021.

Cumulatively, crude processing during April-June 2022 was 65.80 mt, which is 5.64 per cent and 14.92 per cent higher than target for the period and production during corresponding period of last year, respectively.

Natural gas

India’s natural gas production during June 2022 was 2,812.78 mscm (million standard cubic meters), which is 1.85 per cent lower than the monthly target but 1.29 per cent higher than production of June 2021.

Cumulatively, natural gas production during April-June 2022 was 8,553.16 mscm, which is 2.63 per cent lower when compared with target for the period but 4.71 per cent higher than production during corresponding period of last year.