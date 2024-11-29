India’s start-up landscape is witnessing a remarkable rebound, securing $9.2 billion in venture capital (VC) funding during the first ten months of 2024. This represents a significant 44.4 per cent year-on-year increase from $6.4 billion in the same period last year, signalling renewed investor confidence in start-ups.

According to a report by data analytics firm GlobalData, the number of VC funding deals in the country increased by 5.8 per cent during this period, reaching a total of 984 deals. This positive trend underscores India’s growing prominence as a global hub for innovation and start-ups.

Key funding rounds

Some key VC funding deals in the country include Zepto raising $665 million in June, followed by an additional $340 million in August. Other significant funding rounds include Meesho securing $300 million, PharmEasy raising $216 million, PhysicsWallah securing $210 million, and Purplle raising $178.4 million.

“Investor confidence seems to be reviving as the country demonstrates significant improvement in VC funding activity compared to peer countries. The strong performance in both deal volume and value highlights its attractiveness as a thriving start-up ecosystem,” Aurojyoti Bose, Lead Analyst at GlobalData, said.

“With strong funding rounds and a notable increase in activity, India is well-positioned to maintain its status as one of the top global destinations for venture capital, reflecting the country’s dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem and potential for sustained growth,” he said.

