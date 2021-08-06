India's U-turn on retrospective tax: Cairn Energy remains cautious

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
The Scottish oil company Cairn Energy PLc, which waited for almost seven years for this day, now is playing it cautious before reacting to the latest decision of the Indian government to do away with retrospective taxation of capital gains from the sale of assets in India by entities registered abroad.
Sources close to the company told BusinessLine that,“We would like to discuss with the Indian government first and respect the process of the Bill passing through Parliament.”
Both the Indian government and Cairn have been maintaining that talks have been on between both to reach an amicable solution.
Cairn has been fighting a bitter battle with the Indian government. A French court had ordered freezing certain Indian government properties in the case pertaining to Cairn Energy, after the company took Indian government to Court on charges that it was not paying according to an award by Hague based Arbitral tribunal on December 21, 2020.
According to the award, India is to pay Cairn $1232.8 million plus interest and $22.38 million towards arbitration and legal costs. India has already filed an appeal.
