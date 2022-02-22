IndiGo launches new app only offers

IndiGo, the country’s largest low-cost carrier, has come up with mobile app only exclusive offers for its users, beginning February 21.

According to William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, the deals will be available across domestic flights on the 6E network.

“We are confident that these app offers will enhance the passenger comfort and trust, augmenting the overall demand for air travel. We will continue to work towards strengthening consumer confidence in air travel,” he said.

The company in a statement said, between February 21 and February 27, users can use a promo code for “free fast forward” if tickets are booked through the app; while between February 28 and March 6, users will get free meal and a seat of choice, if tickets are booked via the app.