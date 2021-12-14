IndiGo partners with Kotak Mahindra Bank to launch Ka-ching credit card

IndiGo, a leading carrier, and Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMBL), a leading private sector lender, on Tuesday launched the travel credit card ‘Ka-ching’.

The co-branded credit card — which will be on the Visa platform — was officially launched at the Delhi Airport by William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, and Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank, in the presence of officials from both the organizations.

Designed for those who love to travel, Ka-ching empowers customers to spend anywhere and redeem rewards for free IndiGo air tickets.

Two variants

Launched under the 6E Rewards program, the Kotak-IndiGo Ka-ching Credit Card comes in two variants — 6E Rewards and 6E Rewards XL, each providing exclusive benefits and rewards on domestic and international travel.

William Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo, said, “This is a perfect partnership as KMBL’s huge base of customers will be able to avail benefits including IndiGo flight tickets and other services with 6E rewards accumulated on flight bookings, dining, entertainment and other spends. We strive to offer the best service to our customers every single day, as their satisfaction is at the heart of what we do. We have immense conviction in our partner as both brands believe in consistently enhancing engagement to deliver an outstanding customer experience.”

Ambuj Chandna, President – Consumer Assets, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said, “For us, it has always been customer first and it has been our constant endeavour to provide the most attractive proposition that meets the aspirations and preferences of customers. With travel taking off in a big way, we have partnered with IndiGo to help our customers go places with Ka-ching. The Kotak-IndiGo Credit Card is a valuable addition to our growing portfolio of cards and will be the preferred card in our customer’s wallet.”

Accrue accelerated rewards

Ka-ching will enable customers to accrue accelerated 6E Rewards on all spends that can be redeemed against the purchase of airline tickets anytime with no blackout dates.

Furthermore, customers will have access to other special benefits on IndiGo, including discounted convenience fee, priority check-in, choice of seat and a complimentary meal, besides earning additional rewards on dining, shopping, transport, medical bill, utilities, fuel and other major categories, officials said.