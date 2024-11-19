Indo National Ltd (INL), makers of Nippo brand of batteries, has entered the home care market with its new product, the Nippo Swooper mosquito repellent liquid vaporizer. The product uses Japanese MFT (Metofluthrin) technology.

The Nippo Swooper is priced at ₹80 for a refill and ₹100 for a starter pack, which includes a refill and a machine. It is available in stores across all states and online on e-commerce platforms, according to a statement.

The Chennai-headquartered company aims to capture 5 per cent of the mosquito repellent market within three years. India’s mosquito repellent market is valued at ₹3700 crore in 2024 and is expected to grow at 6.87 per cent CAGR.

“We plan to expand further in the home care segment and aim to achieve ₹100 crore revenue in two years,” said Pavan Kumar, COO of INL.

