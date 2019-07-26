Indoco Remedies gets inspection report from USFDA for its Goa plants

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Drug firm Indoco Remedies on Friday said it has received establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its sterile facility and solid dosages facility in Goa.
The inspection was held from May 27-June 4, 2019 and the company received four Form 483 observations, Indoco Remedies said in a filing to BSE.
“We are happy to receive the EIR in less than two months from the date of inspection,” Indoco Remedies MD Aditi Kare Panandikar said.
This is encouraging, as the site has been endorsed with the Voluntary Action Indicated (VAl) status twice this year, by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), she added.
“The recent inspection was a pre-approval inspection for 3 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) of injectable products filed through our partners,” Aditi said.
The company has 33 ANDAs pending for approval, out of which, 17 are for ophthalmics, 5 are for injectibles and 11 are for solid dosages from the site, Indoco Remedies said.
Shares of Indoco Remedies were trading at Rs 176, up 15 per cent from the previous close.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) at ...
From leading a political party at the age of 100 to learning to write at 97, Kerala’s nonagenarian and ...
She is among the best-known percussionists in India today
Love places a great responsibility — the ability to be kind, unconditionally — in the hands of the beloved
The most common kitchen ingredient has gone full designer
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...