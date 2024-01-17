AI-powered fintech company Infibeam Avenues Ltd has appointed Rajesh Kumar SA as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Phronetic.AI, the company’s artificial intelligence business.

Kumar said, “I firmly believe that Infibeam’s AI solutions have the capability to revolutionise the industry. AI technology has demonstrated its ability to unlock tremendous value, and at Phronetic.AI, we are presented with anopportunity to positively impact billions of people by facilitating the adoption of AI by enterprises and governments in a safe, sustainable, and responsible manner.”

Before joining Infibeam Avenues Ltd, Kumar served as the Director of Machine Learning at Meesho, where he developed intelligent systems for pricing, fraud detection, and supplier growth. He also co-founded Streamoid, a deep-tech computer vision company in the Fashion AI space.

Vishal Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “Rajesh brings over a decade of expertise in the AI and ML domain, demonstrating his proficiency in developing successful products and solutions for enterprises.”

The company has recently signed an MoU with the Gujarat Government for its AI-Hub.

The Infibeam stock rose by 2.49 per cent on the NSE, traded at ₹26.80 as of 12:26 pm.