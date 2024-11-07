Infiniti Retail Ltd., which operates the durables and electronics retail chain Croma, has appointed Shibashish Roy as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from November 18. The decision is an outcome of the succession planning process in the organization, with the imminent retirement of the present Managing Director and CEO, Avijit Mitra, in March 2025.

Mitra will continue to be on the company’s board as a Managing Director until his retirement. Roy presently serves as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, overseeing critical areas like Store Operations, e-commerce, Marketing, Buying, Merchandising, Services, and Technology.

. Naveen Tahilyani, Chairman of Infiniti Retail, said, “I thank Avijit Mitra for his invaluable contribution over the last many years, and, in particular, the last nine years as CEO. He has done a remarkable job in expanding revenues, building the team, putting in place operational processes and growing the footprint with a vast network of stores across India. Today, Croma is amongst the top 3 electronic retailers in the country and is well-positioned for further growth. The appointment of Shibashish Roy is opportunely timed to ensure that he can continue building on the growth trajectory of the company for the next fiscal and beyond. Shibashish is a committed and passionate leader who has been spearheading the efforts on Croma’s omnichannel journey with a clear focus on strengthening the brand affinity and enhancing the customer experience. I am sure this is the start of an exciting phase of profitable growth for the company.”

Croma currently operates over 550 stores across 220-plus cities. The company said it continues to aggressively open new stores to expand its presence especially in the suburban regions of metro cities along with tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Croma products are also available on the Tata Neu app through its deep integration with the Tata Neu ecosystem.