Infra.Market, which runs India’s largest platform for construction materials, has announced the launch of its first all-women ready-mix-concrete (RMC) plant in Pune. With the first batch of over ten employees, Infra.Market’s first all-women plant will manage end-to-end plant operations, quality control management, and sales. The manufacturing unit is among the few RMC plants in India to be operated entirely by a women workforce.

Encouraging women’s talent

This plant is located at Mundhwa, where it is easily accessible to the city centre and the outskirts of Pune. “The company has invested considerably in training, automation, upskilling roles, and has a dedicated focus on increasing diversity. Infra.Market has strengthened its women workforce to over 80 women employees across its plants in India” the company added.

Sheetal Bhanot Shetty, CHRO, Infra.Market said, “Women are now playing key roles in every department, at every organisational level, and encouraging talent from diversified backgrounds bringing incredible value and perspectives to the table. They are stepping beyond the boundaries and taking on more diverse roles, even in male-dominant sectors.”

She further added, “Infra.Market’s endeavour is to nurture an inclusive work environment and drive the sector to encourage women’s talent. And, while we are ensuring that they are well-equipped to make a mark with our intense training sessions, upskilling and the latest technology, these women are taking this huge stride for a fulfilling career with us.”