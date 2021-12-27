InGovern urges investors to vote with the Dish TV’s AGM proposals

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
,
A proxy advisory firm, InGovern has urged shareholders to vote with the Dish TV management in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on December 30.
The Dish TV board has proposed three resolutions: the adoption of Standalone and Consolidated accounts for the financial year, which ended on March 31 2021, the re-appointment of non-executive and non-independent directors Ashok Kurien, as well as ratifying the remuneration of cost auditors.
On these three resolutions, InGovern is siding with the management’s recommendations, thus advising shareholders to vote “FOR” these three resolutions.
“The statutory auditors have issued a qualified opinion on the Standalone and the Consolidated Financial Statements…” noted InGovern, also concluding that “there are no new adverse qualifications in FY2020-21.”
Therefore InGovern’s recommends that “Considering no new adverse audit qualifications, we recommend shareholders vote FOR the proposal.”
Also, finding no concern with the management’s other two proposals, InGovern has recommended shareholders to vote for those proposals .
The much delayed AGM, scheduled to be held on December 30 is another shareholder conflict in which Dish TV promoters Essel Group have embroiled themselves. The AGM was delayed from its previous date in September after Yes Bank, which holds 24.78 per cent of Dish’s shares, called for the removal of the entire Dish TV board of directors. In the past few months, a legal battle has ensued between Dish TV promoters and Yes Bank. Dish promoters have tried to take away Yes Bank’s right to vote in the AGM. However, as of Friday, based on the Bombay High Court as well at the National Company Law Tribunal, Yes Bank has been allowed to vote in the AGM.
