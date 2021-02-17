Companies

Inox Wind bags orders for supply, installation of wind turbine generators

PTI New Delhi | Updated on February 17, 2021 Published on February 17, 2021

Inox Wind on Wednesday said it had bagged new orders for the supply and installation of wind turbine generators of 62 MW from independent power producers and retail customers.

In a regulatory filing, the company said the 62 megawatts (MW) turnkey wind power project orders spread across various industries are for third party sales and captive consumption.

As per Inox Wind, the orders are expected to be commissioned by September 2021.

The projects will be executed on a turnkey basis across locations in Gujarat and Karnataka, the company added.

Shares of Inox Wind were trading 1.69 per cent higher at ₹69.20 apiece on BSE.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 17, 2021
new business
Inox Wind Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.