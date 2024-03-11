Instantaneous settlement in the regulated securities market is essential in order to compete with asset classes such as cryptocurrency which offers this convenience, Securities and Exchange Board of India chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said today.

If the regulated markets do not move in this direction, there is a good chance that funds will move away from the regulated markets towards crypto and similar assets, she said. Cross-border asset classes that operated outside regulations had the advance of anonymity, tokenisation and instantaneous settlement. While anonymity is out of the question in a regulated market, it is possible to offer the other two, she said.

Settlement of trades optionally on T+0 basis is set to be launched in the Indian equity markets on March 28. This would mean that trades will be settled on the same day.

Buch said that the regulator was committed to introducing this in March, as said earlier. Instantaneous settlement of trades was also on the cards next year.

She said that the Indian markets were far ahead of other jurisdictions in faster trade settlement cycles.

While Sebi has moved rapidly from T+2 to the current T+1 settlement cycle, and now plans to move to same day settlement, there has been criticism from some quarters, mainly foreign portfolio investors, who have been grumbling about the operational challenges involved in moving funds to comply with faster settlement cycles.

