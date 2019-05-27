Inventory write-off drags Natco Pharma’s net down 60%

Natco Pharma’s consolidated net profit declined 60 per cent at ₹120 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019 as against ₹300 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The total revenue of the Hyderabad-based drug-maker also came down by 33 per cent at ₹487 crore (₹788 crore).

For the full year ended March 31, 2019, total revenue decreased marginally to ₹2,225 crore ( ₹2,242 crore). Net profit declined 7.6 per cent at ₹642 crore (₹695 crore).

The flu-season in the US was weaker than expected resulting in the write-off of this inventory valued at approximately $5.5 million, Natco said in a press release.

The board of directors has declared a third interim dividend of ₹1.25 per equity share of ₹2 each, resulting in a total dividend payout of ₹6.25 per equity share for the financial year 2018-19.