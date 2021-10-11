Invesco raises questions over the proposed Sony-Zee merger

In an open letter to all Zee shareholders, Invesco on Monday said the proposed Sony-Zee merger plan serves the selfish interest of the current promoters and dilutes other shareholders' interest.

The American investment firm questioned why the Subhash Chandra-led promoter group of Zee will continue to hold 4 per cent stake in the merged entity with the facility to raise it to 20 per cent even as other shareholders in Zee will have to take a lower stake.

Also read:

Invesco said the non-binding deal with Sony appears to be no more than camouflage on the part of Zee to divert and distract from the primary issues before the company.

Also see:

According to the letter, repeated acts of corporate misgovernance at the hands of the promoters and the Zee board of directors have demonstrably destroyed shareholder value. Invesco cited examples of a 40 per cent stock price increase in response to Invesco’s requisition for an extraordinary general meeting for Goenka’s removal. Invesco also brought up the regulatory rebuke by the June 17, 2021 report by SEBI, which concluded: “Actions of the Company are not in the best interest of shareholders.”. The American investment firm further alleged that on the eve of the EGM requisition, Indian stock market indices had more than doubled in the preceding five years, whereas the stock of Zee had more than halved in the same period.

Also see:

More NCLT asks Zee to file final response to Invesco plea on EGM in two days

For the past two years, Invesco said it has been in conversations with Zee’s management to support and revitalise the company. “This prolonged and regular engagement has yielded nothing other than platitudes such as “Zee 4.0.” On the eve of our EGM requisition demand, Zee remained a highly under-valued asset, mired in innuendo and financial volatility,” the letter said.

“A better governed Zee would be substantially more valuable on its own. However, strategic alignments that help build a stronger media platform are also welcome. It is concerning that the current terms of the Sony-Zee announcement gift an additional 2 per cent equity to the founding family via a non-compete that seems entirely unjustified, while also providing a pathway for the founding family to raise its stake from 4 per cent to 20 per cent via methods that remain wholly opaque. Any transaction will be evaluated in a constructive spirit if and when full details are made available,” said the letter.