Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) is resuming supplies of aviation gasoline (Avgas) to pilot training schools in the country, it said on Tuesday.

Supplies to training schools were hit for nearly a month due to a delay in product certification.

On Tuesday IOC said it had received certification from an overseas laboratory and is commencing supplies.

"We would like to confirm that the foreign certification has now been received. Additionally, there has been no disruption in Avgas production. We are pleased to confirm that a sufficient certified stock of Avgas is available with Indian Oil. Enhanced dispatch of the same will commence from the production source today," a company spokesperson said.

On Saturday, the Association of Flight Training Organisation had sought the civil aviation ministry's intervention in the issue as supply disruptions were impacting training.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit