IOCL inks MoU with Humsafar India for small volume containers

Humsafar India will supply 20-litre capacity metallic petroleum storage jerry cans to IOCL channel parterns

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with doorstep diesel delivery service Humsafar India for supplying 20-litre capacity metallic petroleum storage jerry cans to IOCL channel partners to meet small volume requirements of end customers across India.

“This 20 litre PESO approved jerry can diesel at doorstep service will benefit small housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, construction sites, farmers, mobile towers, education institutes along small industries. After catering to bulk supply customers through diesel door delivery, the wave of home delivery offering convenience in small quantities of 20 litres in Jerry cans will be a hit among small requirement customers,” Mayank Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Humsafar India said.

“The shift from having to go to an outlet carrying a 20 litre plastic can against having one delivered at your doorstep is bound to be a success. The jerry cans come sealed with a seven-wire seal, having a unique number. Hence, no adulteration and pilferage in between transportation can exist” he added.

Diesel doorstep delivery

As per the MoU, Humsafar India would also offer its tech platform ‘Fuel Humsafar’ to facilitate diesel doorstep delivery. The app has integrated multiple payment gateways and is also equipped with live tracking.

With the help of this MoU, farmers, MSMEs, residential societies, hospitals, hotels may get as low as 20 litres diesel delivered at their doorstep through the Humsafar App.

Doorstep diesel delivery is a new revolution in the field of energy distribution which is helping in easing the lives of the end-consumers without the usual hassles of diesel procurement. Doorstep diesel delivery is approved by the government and is a new-age concept of effective distribution of diesel.

“Doorstep diesel delivery in ‘safar20’ jerry cans will solve many problems and will provide diesel to bulk consumers in a legal manner. We’ve used technology to make diesel delivery as hassle-free as possible. We have live tracking and automated billing features with assured quantity and quality. The mobile fuel dispenser will remain locked till it reaches the destination ensuring there is no wastage or pilferage,” Humsafar India Founder Sanya Goel said.

The service is available in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand , Haryana , Maharashtra, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Goa, and National Capital Region (NCR) including Noida, Delhi, Faridabad and Ghaziabad.