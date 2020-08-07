ITC extends Savlon range to include multipurpose disinfectant, cleaner

ASUS launches ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 in India, adds new Zenbooks and Vivobooks
ASUS, on Thursday, announced the launch of its new ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptop, the Zephyrus G14 in ...
Diversified conglomerate, ITC Ltd has expanded the hygiene portfolio under “Savlon” brand with the launch of the “Savlon Multipurpose Disinfectant + Cleaner” across liquid and spray and wipe formats.
The offerings provides dual benefits of cleaning and disinfecting in a single product, the company said in a press release the spray and wipe offering with a direct apply format, can be used for cleaning various surfaces around the house including appliances such as fridge, microwave, dining table, kitchen slab and stoves. The multipurpose disinfectant liquid, which can be diluted using water, caters to the need to clean and disinfect larger surfaces like floors or for laundry disinfection.
According to Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC Limited, “ITC’s Savlon with its series of solutions has not only strengthened the portfolio but with every introduction has tried to address a specific consumer need in hygiene and health,” he said.
Savlon Multipurpose Disinfectant + Cleaner liquid is available in 500 ml bottle priced at ₹193 and the “Savlon Spray & Wipe Multipurpose Disinfectant + Cleaner” is available in 500 ml bottle priced at ₹159.
ITC has under the Savlon brand already introduced a surface disinfectant spray and a germ protection wipes. In addition, Savlon has recently extended the portfolio under the “SavlonHexa” advanced range to include hand sanitisers, soaps and body-washes.
