ITC’s Engage launches AI tool Fragrance Finder

ITC’s Engage, a fragrance brand, has launched Fragrance Finder, an artificial intelligence tool, to help consumers select products that suit them.

The tool analyses responses to questions on a consumer’s likings, gender identity and occasion of usage, and pops up suggestions.

The Fragrance Finder will be available both at retail and e-commerce stores across India.

“Once the QR code is scanned, it leads the consumer to a finder platform to respond to a few questions. Responses tracked accordingly provide a selection of fragrance options which the consumer may like,” an Engage executive said.

“The new AI tool offers a personalised shopping experience aimed at potentially reinventing the fragrance category in the country,” Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive (Personal Care Products Business) of ITC, said.

“Consumer choices have changed manifold with the growth of e-commerce and large format stores. With the plethora of choices available, consumers often find it difficult to purchase the right fragrance specially in e-commerce led marketplaces,” he said.