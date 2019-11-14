ITDC posts net loss of ₹0.45 crore in Q2

The India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) on Thursday recorded a consolidated net loss of ₹ 0.45 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2019. ITDC reported a net profit ₹7.06 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income for the quarter under review stood at ₹87.41 crore, as compared to a total income of ₹89.14 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.