Ahmedabad, June 24 Handmade rugs maker, Jaipur Rugs, has opened its flagship retail store in Dubai, marking the company’s foray into the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. Besides Dubai, the company has an international presence in Milan in Italy.

The entry into the Middle East market reflects Jaipur Rugs’ aim to cater to a diverse customer base seeking high-quality, luxurious rugs that reflect the rich cultural heritage of the region, a company statement said.

Yogesh Chaudhary, Director, Jaipur Rugs, said, “With a group turnover of Rs 920 crore in the last financial year, we have experienced remarkable growth over the years and are now focusing on expanding our presence further. In addition to the MEA region, we have set our sights on opening new stores in India, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.”

The company hopes to open 35 stores in the next five years, reaching approximately 100 stores within the next 10 years.

The Dubai store’s location on Alserkal Avenue allows Jaipur Rugs to offer a unique and immersive shopping experience to residents and visitors alike, a statement said.

In addition to its flagship retail store in Dubai, Jaipur Rugs has showrooms in Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Also, it has set up franchise stores in Hyderabad and Gujarat and two stores in China and one store in Russia.

The store at Dubai represents Jaipur Rugs’ commitment to preserving traditional craftsmanship and promoting artisanal skills. Conceptualised and designed by celebrated interior designer Pallavi Dean, the space provides a window into the historic, picturesque architecture of Jaipur, such as the traditional stepwells of Rajasthan, known as baoris.

Jaipur Rugs empowers over 40,000 artisans, mostly women, across 600 villages in rural India, by providing them fair wages and a platform to showcase their talent.