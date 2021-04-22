Jawahar Goel's pledged shares in Dish TV will be returned back soon: Subhash Chandra

Subhash Chandra promoter of Zee group of companies on Thursday said that shares pledged by Jawahar Goel will be returned soon. Goel had pledged shares in Dish TV in lieu of credit facilities availed by Chandra.

Jawahar Goel, Promoter & Managing Director of Dish TV India had offered a substantial portion of his equity in Dish TV as security for the credit facilities availed by Subhash Chandra Group.

"The Group is also extremely thankful to Jawahar Goel, Promoter & Managing Director of Dish TV India Ltd. Goel has extended support,in the form of a substantial portion of his equity in the mentioned listed entity, as security for the credit facilities availed by Subhash Chandra Group. The Group is confident and fully committed to return the mentioned security cover back to Jawahar Goel and his family," said statement from Subhash Chandra.

"The Group also wishes to iterate that Jawahar Goel, as the rightful owner of the equity stake in Dish TV India Ltd., had only stepped forward to offer support, and has no financial stress whatsoever in his personal capacity," he added