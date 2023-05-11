Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JBML) on Thursday said it will be setting up two new manufacturing plants in Haryana and Gujarat, with an investment of ₹300-350 crore to cater to the requirements of its key customer Maruti Suzuki, in both the regions.

These plants will be commissioned at Kharkhoda, Sonipat in Haryana and SMG Suppliers’ Park in Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

“The new plant at Kharkhoda, Sonipat in Haryana will provide capacity enhancement so as to meet the requirements of Maruti Suzuki’s new manufacturing plant at IMT Kharkhoda, which is expected to be commissioned by FY25,” the company said.

Supplying auto assemblies

JBML will also be setting up an assembly facility in the new Gujarat facility for supplying auto assemblies, it added.

JBML is a joint venture between JBM Group and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) and is engaged in the manufacturing of key auto systems such as chassis & suspension systems, exhaust systems, welded assemblies and tools & dies, for MSIL.

