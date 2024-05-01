MICA Ahmedabad on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ms. Jaya Deshmukh as the next Director of the institute. An alumna from the first batch of MICA, Deshmukh will be the first woman to occupy the chair.

Appointed for a period of five years and armed with over 25 years of global experience in Business Strategy and Digital Transformation, she will replace Dr Shailendra Raj Mehta whose term ends on May 31.

Throughout her illustrious career, Deshmukh has held leadership positions across the globe, in India, the Asia Pacific, USA, and Europe, working at technology giants such as Google, Microsoft, Colt, Cognizant and AT&T. She joins MICA from Colt Technology Services, where she was the Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President, Strategy & Transformation.

“I am delighted to be joining MICA at this pivotal time where AI, Robotics, Quantum Computing, and Synthetic Biology are transforming the world as we know it. For the benefits of this transformation to reach people and the planet, it is essential that new ideas be brought to the table and these ideas be communicated and executed upon effectively to reach all communities. I strongly believe that MICA, as the school of ideas, has a central part to play in this new wave, building on its leadership in strategic marketing and communications. I am excited to be working with the MICA faculty, alumni, governing council, students, and the Foundation on taking MICA on this exciting journey,” she said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit